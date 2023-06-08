Gas leak causes road closures on Fort Jackson

FOR JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - According to Fort Jackson, a gas leak is causing road closures on the Army instillation.

In a Facebook post, Fort Jackson said Strom Thurmond Boulevard is closed from Jackson Boulevard to Marion Avenue.

WIS is working to learn how long the closure is expected to last.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.