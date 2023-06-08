FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Earlier showers give way to late day sun for Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After early morning showers pass along, clouds will decrease into our afternoon today with highs around 80.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Highs fall to around 80 degrees today, with earlier scattered showers thanks to a cold front pushing through.

This front will help improve our air quality by moving wildfire smoke from Canada away.

Skies are mainly sunny tomorrow with mid 80s, with more sun and upper 80s Saturday.

A low pressure is projected to get closer on Sunday giving us the chance to see t-storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! A cold front is bringing us some morning scattered showers, but late day sun will eventually break out with highs around 80 degrees. This will set us up for a gorgeous outlook to end the work week.

High pressure builds over the region Friday and we see mainly sunny skies again. Highs are on pace to make it to the mid-80s.

Saturday remains dry as well with some upper 50s in the morning and upper 80s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny!

Sunday will see a chance of rain showers and storms, in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90.

For Monday there’s a continuing chance of rain and storms with high temps in the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Breaks of sunshine after early isolated showers pass through with a cold front. Highs around 81.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs to the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Some clouds build into the day with a chance for p.m. thunderstorms. Highs nearing 90 degrees.

Monday: Some breaks of hazy sun here and there with scattered storms around. Highs in the mid-80s.

