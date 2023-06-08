SkyView
Fentanyl trafficking bill heads to Gov. McMaster’s desk

People convicted of trafficking the drug would face at least seven years in prison and up to 40 years behind bars — depending on the amount of fentanyl they had and if they had a previous trafficking conviction in their criminal record.(KGNS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill to criminalize fentanyl trafficking in South Carolina is heading to the governor’s desk after House members agreed with changes senators made to the bill.

People convicted of trafficking the drug would face at least seven years in prison and up to 40 years behind bars — depending on the amount of fentanyl they had and if they had a previous trafficking conviction in their criminal record.

In passing the House bill, senators added a penalty enhancement for people convicted of trafficking fentanyl if they were also caught with a gun on them.

The offender would receive an additional five years in prison, a $2,000 fine and would no longer be able to own a firearm.

