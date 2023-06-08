Columbia police investigating after a man was found dead from traumatic injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent overnight murder after a man was found with significant injuries.

Officers said they found a 31-year-old male victim on the 2300 block of Byrnes Drive with significant trauma to his upper body, officers pronounced him dead on the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers or call 888-CRIMESC with information.

