Columbia man arrested, accused of human trafficking teenage girls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a man has been arrested after being accused of human trafficking two teenage girls.

Sheriff Leon Lott said 21-year-old Eddie Topo Johnson was arrested in the early hours of June 5 after an investigation by deputies led them to the Palmetto Inn on 127 Morninghill Drive.

Investigators said Johnson had been using local motels and other locations with 15 and 16-year-old females where they were made to have sex with men for money.

Deputies add Johnson had an ongoing sexual relationship with one of the females, he also was involved in two-vehicle thefts with one of the females.

Lott adds Johnson has been charged with human trafficking under the age of 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of grand larceny.

Johnson is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, deputies say this case is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

