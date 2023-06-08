City of Columbia presents: Groovin’ in the Garden Free Summer Concert Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is providing Palmetto State residents with a free summer concert series.

On Saturday, June 17, the Groovin’ in the Garden summer concert takes place at the NOMA Community Garden on 2714 River Drive from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy a night of good music, entertainment, and fun with performances by the Southern Soul Artist Joston Case, R & B Artist Nicole Marie, ‘Ray’ Tribute to Ray Charles, Sounds of Legacy Band, and “Slick James” Tribute to Rick James.

