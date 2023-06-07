WIS Exclusive: Survivor of Columbia apartment fire speaks out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A survivor of the Tropical Ridge apartment fire who was rescued by firefighters spoke out in a WIS exclusive.

The fire resulted in the death of an Irmo fire fighter and left 19 people without a home last month.

The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) ruled the fire an accident and said it was caused by unattended cooking material near a stove top.

According to CFD, 28-year-old Raven Dubois was one of two tenants rescued from the fire.

WIS spoke with Dubois’ mother and grandmother who said they watched in horror as the fatal apartment fire was broadcasted on live TV.

They didn’t know at the time one of their own was trapped inside fighting the smoke and flames.

Inside unit 1408, Dubois was held hostage by a growing flame and unable to open her second floor window where firefighters were in sight.

She said she passed out twice before a team of firefighters kicked down her door and pulled the single mother to safety.

One surgery and eight nights across two separate hospitals later, Dubois now sits in recovery under the watchful eye of her family.

In all, 12% of Dubois body sustained second and third degree burns with a years worth of recovery and additional surgeries anticipated.

”The fire was ... burning all over me ... it was burning all over my chest. it was burning me in my face, it was burning the all on my legs and feet and private areas,” said Dubois. “The pain was so unbearable … this is miserable. It’s painful. It’s depressing and to constantly be in pain all day, all night. To have flashbacks and nightmares about this traumatic moment … i don’t wish this on anybody.”

”We know that a fire fighter lost his life. We know that others were taken to the hospital and that they were injured. That should not happen in 2023,” said Attorney Todd Rutherford. “We can do better. That apartment complex should’ve done better and if they had done better, we don’t believe that we’d be sitting here talking about this.”

In a statement from the Tropical Ridge parent company, they said, in part:

“The safety and well-being of our residents have always been our utmost priority. We appreciate more than we can say the swift and diligent response of all local emergency services that responded to this incident. Likewise, we were appreciative of the opportunity to join with the local community in donating to the Irmo Fire Foundation to support their brave fire professionals and the community they serve. Firefighter Muller’s selfless service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

As far as reparations for Dubois, she said management offered her three free months at a separate property if she extends her lease to April.

She also said a $200 Walmart gift-card and verbal promise to replace her furniture was also provided.

