WATCH LIVE: Man charged in connection with mass shooting at Richland County park appears in court

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third person charged in connection with a mass shooting at a Richland County park appears in court on Wednesday.

Christopher Pearson, 18, is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At his last hearing, a judge denied his bond.

Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting at Meadowlake Park at around 1 a.m. on April 29.

Out of the 11 people hurt, the sheriff’s department said nine were shot. Among those shot were two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School. A 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car, authorities said.

Two brothers are also charged in connection with the shooting. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they were 16-years-old at the time of the shooting, but have since turned 17-years-old.

You can watch the livestream of Pearson in court here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

