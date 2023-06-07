SkyView
Vulnerable adult missing from Richland County found safe, deputies say

Richland County deputies searching for a vulnerable adult.
Richland County deputies searching for a vulnerable adult.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports that 80-year-old Robert Hopkins has been found and is in good health.

Deputies say Robert Hopkins went missing around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at his home at the Austin Woods Apartments on 7648 Garners Ferry Road.

Mr. Hopkins has a medical condition, making it important that he was found in a timely manner.

