Victory Week continues as Fort Jackson celebrates its 106th birthday

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Victory Week continued on Wednesday as Fort Jackson to celebrated its 106th birthday.

Victory week commemorates the War Department granting final approval for the location of an Army Training Center in Columbia.

The day of fun and anniversary included food trucks, gaming trailers, and sports events.

Fort Jackson’s Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly spoke to the crowd, gave sport trophies and cut a birthday cake.

