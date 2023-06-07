Soda City Live: Smoking Cessation Classes with Lexington Medical Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While many people have had luck breaking smoking habits on their own,

It could be more of a challenge for others.

Lexington Medical Center offers smoking cessation classes to help those who want to quit.

The sessions are 8-weeks and completely free.

They also offer monthly support groups to help you commit.

