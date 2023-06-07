SkyView
Soda City Live: Kingville Festival with Music, History and More

Kingville Festival 2023
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy Gospel under the sun and a NIGHT under the stars and at the Kingville Festival in Gadsden!

Celebrate the rich history of Kingville with two days worth of music and entertainment.

Friday, June 9th with their Night Under the Stars Concert at 1029 George Wilson Blvd starting at 7 p.m. for $20 and Saturday, June 10th  starting at 11 a.m. with a tour to Cooks Mountain and a Gospel Concert Under the Sun at  1 p.m. which starts at 7 p.m.

For more click here

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality Wednesday

