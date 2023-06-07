Soda City Live: Kingville Festival with Music, History and More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy Gospel under the sun and a NIGHT under the stars and at the Kingville Festival in Gadsden!

Celebrate the rich history of Kingville with two days worth of music and entertainment.

Friday, June 9th with their Night Under the Stars Concert at 1029 George Wilson Blvd starting at 7 p.m. for $20 and Saturday, June 10th starting at 11 a.m. with a tour to Cooks Mountain and a Gospel Concert Under the Sun at 1 p.m. which starts at 7 p.m.

