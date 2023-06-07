SkyView
Soda City Live: 7th Annual Taste on the River

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia Beautification Foundation will be hosting their annual Taste on the River with tons of local restaurants lined up for unlimited tastings, an open bar, live music, and a silent auction to raise money for the organization.

The event will take place Tuesday, June 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stone River located at 121 Alexander Road and will also feature several restaurants in the areas.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be found online.

Click here for more.

