Richland County deputies searching for vulnerable adult

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 80-year-old man.

Deputies say Robert Hopkins was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at his home at the Austin Woods Apartments on 7648 Garners Ferry Road.

Mr. Hopkins has a medical condition that makes it important to locate him in a timely manner. He was last wearing a gray sweatshirt with a multicolored button-down shirt, khaki pants, and brown shoes say detectives.

Mr. Hopkins is 5′11 and weighs 170 pounds according to deputies. If you have any information about his whereabouts or have seen him, please contact 9-1-1.

