SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges

James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that...
James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that CPD said happened in November 2019.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department (CPD), a retired officer voluntarily surrendered to special agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at the Kershaw County Detention Center on Wednesday.

James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that CPD said happened in November 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality Wednesday

Latest News

WATCH: Man charged in connection with mass shooting at Richland County park appears in court
Downtown Columbia homicide victim identified
GOP Field grows for 2024 presidential bid
Richland County deputies searching for a vulnerable adult.
Richland County deputies searching for vulnerable adult