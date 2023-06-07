Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department (CPD), a retired officer voluntarily surrendered to special agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at the Kershaw County Detention Center on Wednesday.

James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that CPD said happened in November 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

