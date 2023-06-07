SkyView
Parts of South Carolina under Air Quality Alert due to wildfires in Canada

Parts of South Carolina under Air Quality Alert due to wildfires in Canada
Parts of South Carolina under Air Quality Alert due to wildfires in Canada
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said people in the Palmetto State should be aware of the continued risk for health effects related to smoke from wildfires burning across parts of eastern and western Canada.

DHEC said smoke from these fires has been in place across the state since Tuesday and will likely continue at least through Wednesday.

DHEC said smoke from these fires has been in place across the state since Tuesday and will likely continue at least through Wednesday.

“Smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases,” DHEC said.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for June 7 for the northern half of South Carolina which includes the following counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenwood, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg, and York.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for June 7 for the northern half of South Carolina.

DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke and to keep windows and doors closed.

For more information, please visit DHEC’s wildfires information webpage here.

For more information about the location of these specific wildfires, please visit the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map available here.

