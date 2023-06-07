SkyView
Needed supplies for hurricane disaster supply kit

Emergency preparedness supplies. A large collection of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc) including flashlight, backpack, batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio, can opener and mask.(LifestyleVisuals | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June marks the start of Hurricane season, running from June 1 - November 30. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has prepared a list every household should have in case they are hit by a hurricane.

Officials say a basic hurricane disaster supply kit should contain at least three days of supplies for everyone in your family. They add when preparing for a hurricane, put supplies in a water-tight container you can take with you when you evacuate.

Here are the necessary items you need for your disaster kit:

  • Water, two gallons of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers
  • Prescription medications and glasses
  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Pet food and extra water for your pet
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
  • Family emergency contact information
  • Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Additional items to consider include:

  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding if you live in a cold-weather climate.
  • Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider additional clothing if you live in a cold-weather climate.
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Multipurpose tool
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Duct tape
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
  • Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

For more information, visit the South Carolina hurricane guide page.

