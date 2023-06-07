Needed supplies for hurricane disaster supply kit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - June marks the start of Hurricane season, running from June 1 - November 30. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has prepared a list every household should have in case they are hit by a hurricane.

Officials say a basic hurricane disaster supply kit should contain at least three days of supplies for everyone in your family. They add when preparing for a hurricane, put supplies in a water-tight container you can take with you when you evacuate.

Here are the necessary items you need for your disaster kit:

Water, two gallons of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Family emergency contact information

Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Additional items to consider include:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding if you live in a cold-weather climate.

Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes. Consider additional clothing if you live in a cold-weather climate.

Fire extinguisher

Multipurpose tool

Matches in a waterproof container

Duct tape

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

For more information, visit the South Carolina hurricane guide page.

