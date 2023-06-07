Man arrested in connection with Meadowlake Park shooting to appear in court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christopher Pearson, 18, will appear in court on June 7, 2023, after being arrested in connection with the Meadowlake Park mass shooting.

Pearson is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect’s lawyer Todd Rutherford filed a motion to ask the judge to give him a bond.

At Pearson’s last hearing, his bond was denied.

This time Pearson will go before Judge Coble.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.