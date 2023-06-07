Lexington County Republican Party censures Senator Katrina Shealy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Republican Party censured District 23 Senator Katrina Shealy during the Monday, June 5, monthly executive meeting.

County Chairwoman Pamela Godwin said, “The LCRP members presented a wide body of evidence and voted to censure Sen. Shealy.” She added, “being pro-life is a bare minimum expectation for Republican legislators in Lexington County and Sen. Shealy has unfortunately failed that test very outwardly.”

Senator Shealy is being censured for her stance on abortion, Shealy responded to her censure with the following statement:

All of you listening to me that have daughters and granddaughters … why don’t you ask them how they feel about having you and the state of South Carolina being in their bedroom, at the dinner table, at the doctor’s office, and in the labor room with them?”

Senator Shealy was one of the many female senators that led a filibuster that killed the abortion ban from conception in April. In the most recent debate over the six-week ban in May, Shealy proposed an amendment that would have pushed the mark back to 12 weeks, but that amendment failed to get enough support.

All legislative seats in South Carolina are up for election in 2024 with the Republican Primary taking place in June.

