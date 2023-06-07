Lawsuit filed against Kershaw County sheriff and former deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Kershaw County Sheriff and a former deputy who was charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020.

In the lawsuit, Terry Carlson claimed the assaulted she endured by Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith included being punched in the stomach twice and her shoulder and arm wrenched.

The lawsuit alleged Sheriff Lee Boan knew about prior incidents involving Goldsmith using excessive force, but didn’t act on it.

Both Boan and Goldsmith are being sued in individual capacities. Carlson asked the court to award costs including punitive damages, compensatory damages and attorney’s fees.

Incident reports showed Carlson was arrested by the Camden Police Department (CPD) for driving under the influence, but Kershaw County Court records do not show any prosecution of the charge.

Goldsmith wrote he used wrist lock pain compliance after Carlson pushed an officer and “swung at her.”

WIS obtained a video that shows Carlson does appear to resist Goldman, but does not show Carlson pushing or attempting to punch an officer.

