How to prepare for hurricane season? Leaders from around the Carolinas come together to discuss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders from around North Carolina and South Carolina came together on Wednesday to talk about how to prepare hurricane season.

National weather service officials said the big focus is the threats and impacts of flooding in the Carolinas and how to take the best action for handling these incidents.

While speaking about inland flooding, they also emphasized the importance of leaders to pass on the information of when to stay home and when to evacuate.

This is a part of a 3-day conference for state officials.

