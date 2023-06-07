SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

How to prepare for hurricane season? Leaders from around the Carolinas come together to discuss

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders from around North Carolina and South Carolina came together on Wednesday to talk about how to prepare hurricane season.

National weather service officials said the big focus is the threats and impacts of flooding in the Carolinas and how to take the best action for handling these incidents.

While speaking about inland flooding, they also emphasized the importance of leaders to pass on the information of when to stay home and when to evacuate.

This is a part of a 3-day conference for state officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality Wednesday

Latest News

How to prepare for hurricane season? Leaders from around the Carolinas come together to discuss
Victory Week continues as Fort Jackson celebrates its 106th birthday
City of Cayce receiving $10 million for drainage improvement project
Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges