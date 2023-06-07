SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Florence community breaks ground on an $810 million dollar ‘next generation’ electric vehicle battery plant

Governor Henry McMaster, Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin, and other local leaders breaking the...
Governor Henry McMaster, Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin, and other local leaders breaking the ground on a state of the art battery factory in Florence County.(SOURCE: WMBF)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 1,170 new jobs will be coming to Florence County as the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) broke ground on an $810 million dollar plant.

The plant will produce a variety of batteries to support AESC’s partnership with the BMW group. It will span 900 acres and be powered by renewable resources.

The event started with a cheer dance routine and drumline performance by Wilson High School. Wilson High School is across the road and the new battery factory will overlook it. The student’s routines were in appreciation for local officials providing them with more career opportunities.

Governor Henry McMaster, Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin, and other local leaders wore white hard hats and took turns breaking into the ground.

Mayor Teresa Ervin says that this new plant has the potential to transform the next generation, “We want career jobs and that is what this is. This is career advancing and the students will have access to come here to this plant and also learn.”

The 1.5 million square foot facility is scheduled to be finished by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that...
Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges

Latest News

NBCUniversal acquires Dreamworks Animation
AmAir: Checked baggage fee is here to stay
Retailers slash prices to boost post-holiday sales
Unemployment is up and consumer spending down
Unemployment may be high, but jobs are out there