FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Canadian wildfire smoke affecting our air quality

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hotter high temps around 90 settle in this afternoon with wildfire smoke from Canada mixing into our air.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our air quality is poor today with smoke from Canadian wildfires being transported all the way to our region.

A couple stray storms are possible later this afternoon/early evening.

Some isolated showers will roll through the region Thursday morning, as a cold front passes through the region.

Conditions dry out later into Friday as sunshine likely wins out through the start of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning! Wildfire smoke from Canada is mixing into our air for today, resulting in an Air Quality Alert from the NWS. Be mindful!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We’ll be back to the heat for our Wednesday with highs around 90 this afternoon. Humidity will also hang around enough, leading to the slight chance for a couple pop-up showers & storms later into the day/evening.

WIS (WIS)

Our next front then arrives Thursday afternoon, giving us isolated showers for the morning, taping off into the afternoon.

Drier weather and sunshine returns for Friday & Saturday!

Storm chances are returning for a hotter 2nd half of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Today: More sunshine with wildfire smoke from Canada resulting in poor air quality today. Highs near 90 again.

Thursday: Partly cloudy early with isolated showers passing through with a morning/early p.m. cold front. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs to the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs nearing 90.

Sunday: Hotter with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.