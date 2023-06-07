Dominion Energy reports power outage in Richland County that includes WIS studio

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes downtown Columbia, the WIS studio, and the State House area.

The outage is creating technical difficulties for WIS and our engineers are working diligently.

According to the Dominion Energy website, restoration time is estimated to be 9 p.m.

Click here to view their power outage map.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.