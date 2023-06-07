SkyView
Dominion Energy reports power outage in Richland County that includes WIS studio

Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes downtown Columbia, the WIS studio, and the State House area.(MGN Online)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes downtown Columbia, the WIS studio, and the State House area.

The outage is creating technical difficulties for WIS and our engineers are working diligently.

According to the Dominion Energy website, restoration time is estimated to be 9 p.m.

Click here to view their power outage map.

