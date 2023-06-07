Columbia police mourn retired K-9′s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced that retired K-9 Officer Jesse passed away last week due to cancer.

Before his retirement, Jesse served alongside Cpl. J. Fitzpatrick from August 2013 – April 2022.

During his career, he accomplished 205 tracks, 42 suspect captures, 70 article searches, and located 19 firearms along with several kilos of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

It is w/heavy heart that we share the passing of retired #ColumbiaPDSC K-9 Jesse who lost his life to cancer last week. Before retiring, Jesse loyally served alongside Cpl. J. Fitzpatrick from August 2013 – April 2022. More on Jesse’s impressive career: https://t.co/3JODFjqASQ pic.twitter.com/vOp4lT7rpX — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 6, 2023

