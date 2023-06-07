SkyView
Columbia police mourn retired K-9′s death

Columbia Police mourns retired K-9 officer Jesse.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department announced that retired K-9 Officer Jesse passed away last week due to cancer.

Before his retirement, Jesse served alongside Cpl. J. Fitzpatrick from August 2013 – April 2022.

During his career, he accomplished 205 tracks, 42 suspect captures, 70 article searches, and located 19 firearms along with several kilos of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

