SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City of Columbia proposes water bill rate increase

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is proposing a 5% increase in water bills to keep up with inflation.

The city said the price increase is necessary because rates haven’t been raised over the past two.

The Columbia Water Department said the fees will go towards valves and chemicals used to treat the water as well as a portion going towards their $93 million Capital improvement plan.

Officials also explained they are ran off of funds from water bills and do not get tax payer money.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality Wednesday

Latest News

City of Columbia proposes water bill rate increase
Soda City Live: Celeb Studio's Children's Cooking Camp PART 2
Leaders from around North Carolina and South Carolina came together on Wednesday to talk about...
How to prepare for hurricane season? Leaders from around the Carolinas come together to discuss
How to prepare for hurricane season? Leaders from around the Carolinas come together to discuss