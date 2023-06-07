City of Columbia proposes water bill rate increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is proposing a 5% increase in water bills to keep up with inflation.

The city said the price increase is necessary because rates haven’t been raised over the past two.

The Columbia Water Department said the fees will go towards valves and chemicals used to treat the water as well as a portion going towards their $93 million Capital improvement plan.

Officials also explained they are ran off of funds from water bills and do not get tax payer money.

