City of Cayce receiving $10 million for drainage improvement project

Another step in completing the Cayce Avenues Drainage Project.
The Council and City Staff have been diligently proactive about decades-old stormwater issues and are thrilled about the awarded funding that will serve as another step in completing the Cayce Avenues Drainage Project.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce voted to accept a $10 million South Carolina Investment Plan (SCIIP) grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIVA).

The City of Cayce Mayor, Council, and City Staff voted for the approval at their June 6 meeting.

Officials said the multi-year drainage improvement began with a comprehensive study of the existing storm drainage conveyance system across 530 acres.

The City of Cayce is currently completing the first multi-phase round of improvements that addressed multiple needs identified in the study officials add.

Cayce City Manager, Tracy Hegler said,

This funding allows us to address some of the flooding problems that our citizens have been experiencing as a result of standard development in the ‘40′s and ‘50′s that didn’t take into account storm drainage design. We have said from the beginning, that while this issue was not caused by the City, we would help coordinate a solution. We are keeping our promise to our Cayce citizens, and doing so without burdening our general fund or raising taxes.

The project funding was selected as part of a competitive grant program based on priority needs, transformational impact, feasibility, readiness to proceed, leveraging, and geographic diversity.

The RIA says that the grant funding "offers a unique opportunity to make long-term capital improvements that will strengthen critical services to residents and businesses, create more resilient communities and build the capacity to support future opportunities."

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

