SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a...
Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking."(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for poor air quality Wednesday

Latest News

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first...
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
According to CFD, 28-year-old Raven Dubois was one of two tenants rescued from the fire.
WIS Exclusive: Survivor of Columbia apartment fire speaks out
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Bidens to host Juneteenth concert at White House
Because of the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, Keito Jordan says he has a relationship with his...
‘It taught me the character that I needed’: Midlands nonprofit helps men become better fathers
WIS Exclusive: Survivor of Columbia apartment fire speaks out