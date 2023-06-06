SkyView
South Carolina receiving $8 Million in national park service Civil Rights grants

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn announced that the Palmetto State will be receiving $8 million in funding from the National Park Service as part of the Historic Preservation Fund’s African American Civil Rights grant program.

The program funds will preserve projects and efforts of sites tied to the struggle of African Americans to gain equal rights.

“I am pleased to see the National Park Service’s continued dedication to preserving the history of African Americans in South Carolina and throughout the country,” said Congressman James E Clyburn. “It is imperative that we continue to protect and celebrate the places, people, and stories of one of the greatest struggles in American history.”

The Historic Preservation Fund uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to assist with a broad range of preservation projects including the African American Civil Rights Grant Program.

View the full list of projects below:

· Columbia, SC: Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium Building Rehabilitation, University of South Carolina, $5,000,000

· Ninety Six, SC: Stabilization and Preservation Planning of the Former Edgewood School, an “Equalization School,” Now Serving as Edgewood Community Center South Carolina Rural Education Grassroots Group, $750,000

· Orangeburg, SC: Phase II Preservation of All-Star Bowling Lanes Center for Creative Partnerships $750,000

· Orangeburg, SC: Preservation and Repair of Historic Trinity United Methodist Church, Phase IV Trinity United Methodist Church, $750,000

·  Sumter, SC: 2022 Lincoln High School Preservation Application, Phase II, Lincoln High School Preservation Alumni Association, $750,000

Total $8,000,000

