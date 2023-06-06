SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster discusses penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding a press conference in the governor’s office to discuss penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is holding a press conference in the governor’s office to discuss penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform.

The governor is urging the General Assembly to close the revolving door by passing enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession and bond reform.

You can watch the stream of the press conference on this page or on our YouTube channel.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation

Latest News

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds press conference on gun possession/gun reform
Councilman Howard Duvall not seeking reelection
Columbia councilmember announces retirement; local businessman announces campaign
Councilman Howard Duvall not seeking reelection
Councilman Howard Duvall not seeking reelection