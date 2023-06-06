SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Shoplifter wanted by Lexington police after allegedly stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty

Lexington police are searching for an individual who allegedly stole $100 worth of merchandise...
Lexington police are searching for an individual who allegedly stole $100 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a shoplifter after he allegedly stole merchandise from Ulta Beauty.

Officers said the individual allegedly stole $100 worth of merchandise on April 27, 2023.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-3587271 or mtomaino@Lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation

Latest News

Fan wins big off of a Luke Combs scratch-off lottery ticket.
Midlands man becomes Luke Combs fan after winning $200K
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
South Carolina to receive $8 million in funding for Civil Rights preservation
DHEC proper skin safety