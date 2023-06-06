Shoplifter wanted by Lexington police after allegedly stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a shoplifter after he allegedly stole merchandise from Ulta Beauty.

Officers said the individual allegedly stole $100 worth of merchandise on April 27, 2023.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are encouraged to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-3587271 or mtomaino@Lexsc.com.

