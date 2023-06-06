SC hurricane evacuation exercise set for Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies will conduct a full-scale test of lane reversal plans for all three coastal areas of the state this Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation are partnering with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and other state and local agencies for the exercise which will run from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed during the exercise; instead, it tests the deployment of equipment and personnel to make such a lane reversal work when there is a need for one.

The exercise will test lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. Highways 21, 278 and 501; and state Highway 544 in the event of a coastal evacuation order, SCDPS spokesman Kyle McGahee said.

“These annual exercises are critically important as it helps our agency coordinate a hurricane evacuation response with our state and local partners,” Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV said. “During the exercise, our course of action and communication are tested in such a way that allows us to assess our response and make critical adjustments. A successful exercise should provide confidence to the public that we are prepared to safely and quickly move residents and visitors in the event of an evacuation order.”

The exercise will simulate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21. The deployment of equipment and personnel will be made on these roads leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort.

SCDOT equipment will be stationed on U.S. 278 from Almeda to Hampton in Hampton County.

Law enforcement personnel and traffic control devices will be deployed along I-26 from the intersection of the Nexton Parkway and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on U.S. 501 beginning at S.C. 544 and ending at U.S. 378 as well as between S.C. 22 and the Marion Bypass.

Aerial units from the South Carolina National Guard, the Civil Air Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forestry Commission will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.

“Preparing for a hurricane evacuation is not just an exercise; it is a crucial commitment to safeguarding lives and communities,” Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. “By practicing and refining our agencies’ response plans, we ensure when a storm arrives, we are as ready as possible to implement those plans swiftly and effectively as one team.”

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall points to the importance of evacuation planning.

“Hurricane evacuations are a critical part of our emergency plans if our state is faced with a natural disaster,” she said. “We appreciate the continued coordination with our partner agencies. Our SCDOT staff train year-round and we stand ready to assist the people of South Carolina.”

Intersections will not be blocked, and motorists will be allowed to move freely. However, the Highway Patrol cautions motorists traveling I-26, U.S. 501, and S.C. 544 as well as U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 to exercise caution and be aware that law enforcement officers and state personnel will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

