Meadowlake Park shooting: Calls to 9-1-1 released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - They are chilling. They set the scene, painting a picture of chaos and terror. In one of the phone calls, you can actually hear gunshots blasting away as the caller speaks to 911.

It all starts with a simple call to 911, from a mother who was at the park to pick up her daughter.

“I’m at Meadow Lake Park. There are a bunch of kids here from the high school. There was a prom tonight. In the dark in the park smoking weed. There are a bunch of people out here and these kids are about to get into some big trouble,” said the mom.

“How many people,” the 911 operator.

“Over a hundred,” said the mom.

A short time later shots were fired and people were running all over the scene trying to get away from the shots.

“What’s your emergency?,” said the 911 operator.

“Yes, I just called a few minutes ago. There’s a shooting at the park, people are down. At Meadowlake Park,” said the mom.

“Do you know if anyone has been hit?,” said the 911 operator.

“I don’t know they are still shooting,” said the mom.

People started flooding 911 with calls from the scene.

That night 11 people were hurt, 9 people were shot and one person was hit by a car while running from gunfire.

“My best friend got shot at Meadowlake. She got shot in her foot at Meadowlake, Meadowlake. It’s like 600 Beckham. Someone got shot over there too,” said a caller.

It was a scene of chaos with one frantic call after another.

“Where’s your emergency?,” said the 911 operator.

“I don’t know where I’m at. My car, it just got shot up,” said a caller.

“Your car did what ma’am?,” said the operator.

“My car just got shot up, somebody was just shooting and my car. My friend just got grazed by a bullet,” said the caller.

The young lady overcome by the situation, eventually broke down.

“Bro,” said the caller.

“Ma’am, what’s wrong? Talk to me,” said the operator.

The caller began to cry uncontrollably.

“You’re not hurt,” said the operator.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people and two are directly linked to the shooting.

Sheriff Leon Lott says his deputies will keep investigating until everyone involved in the shooting is charged.

