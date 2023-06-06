SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Grandmother shares grief, anger after 1-year-old shot and killed

The slain girl's grandmother talks after an arrest was made in the case. (Source: WISN/TERI BROWN/WISDOT/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 1-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man is in custody.

The girl’s grandmother, Teri Brown, called the alleged shooter “a monster.”

“She had not had a chance to live. Her life was just beginning,” she said.

Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.
Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.(Source: TERI BROWN/WISN/CNN)

Brown said she was out of town when she first got word Saturday someone had shot her granddaughter, Zy’Aire Nevels.

“We didn’t know the severity of the situation so ... I’m thinking maybe arm, leg, something,” she said.

Brown said an argument broke out between Zy’Aire’s parents and someone they knew. That’s when Zy’Aire’s parents put her in a car with her 3-year-old sister and drove off.

She said the person they were arguing with followed them, shooting into their car multiple times, hitting little  Zy’Aire.

Brown said she’s holding up “barely. My granddaughter was shot four times.”

Her parents drove her to a nearby fire station for help. The little girl later died at the hospital.

“She was going to be my next Einstein. That smile and that eyebrow. That look!” Brown said.

Milwaukee police said they knew who they were searching for and by Sunday got help from Kenosha County deputies.

Transportation cameras captured the moment law enforcement stopped a car on busy Interstate 94 near county Highway E and took a 27-year old man into custody in connection with Zy’Aire’s death.

Brown had a message for the man accused of taking her granddaughter’s life: “You’re a monster. To attack a vehicle with children in it? To attack a person, period. You’re a monster.”

Milwaukee police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses in New York City on Aug. 20, 1981.
Astrud Gilberto, famed singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema,’ dead at 83