Gaston police investigating after victim was injured by gunfire during large party

Police investigating follow Gaston area shooting.
Police investigating follow Gaston area shooting.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department reports officers are investigating after a victim was injured following a shooting at a large gathering.

Officers said the department received complaints about a large party at 349 North Main Street on June 3 around 8:00 p.m. with multiple people and vehicles on the roadway.

When a Gaston officer arrived, he saw the large pedestrian/traffic congestion on U.S. 321 and called for backup. Detectives said a single gunshot was heard while officers were on the scene, leading to an investigation into where the gunshot came from.

Officers requested additional backup and help from other law enforcement agencies in the area according to detectives.

A victim approached officers and told them he had been robbed by a Black man and when he started to chase after him, the man shot at the victim, making him stop said officers.

According to detectives, the victim told authorities he was a food vendor on the property and a verbal altercation happened before he was allegedly robbed.

When the gun was fired, the large crowd started to run from the area, causing several people to get knocked down resulting in a few scrapes but nothing life-threatening.

Investigators said they are still investigating the incident with charges to be forthcoming on the suspect once they are identified.

