FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty storms remain a possibility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hotter high temps around 90 settle in this afternoon with a chance for a few stronger stray storms.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temperatures are heating back up for today and Wednesday, with highs around 90 degrees.

A couple strong stray storms are possible this afternoon/early evening, along with tomorrow too.

Best chance for rain this week is Thursday morning into the afternoon, as a front passes through the region.

Conditions dry out later into Friday as sunshine likely wins out through the start of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning! Please do you best to keep up sun and heat safety with more summer feels making a comeback.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

We’ll be back to the heat for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 90 each day. Humidity will also hang around enough for both days, leading to the slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms each afternoon and evening. Those storms could become strong!

WIS (WIS)

Our next front then arrives Thursday afternoon, giving us a better chance for scattered showers/storms into the day

Drier weather and sunshine returns for Friday & Saturday!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Good deal of sun with a few spotty p.m. storms possible. Hotter with highs around 90.

Wednesday: More sunshine with the slight chance for an afternoon or late day storm. Highs near 90 again.

Thursday: Partly cloudy early with scattered showers and storms developing by the afternoon. Highs only in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hotter with highs around 90.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.