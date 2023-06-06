SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands

The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Monday night.

The 1.7-magnitude quake was reported around 8:15 p.m. near Elgin, which is about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The earthquake comes after a string of earthquakes in western North Carolina over the last week.

READ MORE: Western NC continues to get hit by earthquakes

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation

Latest News

Lexington police are searching for an individual who allegedly stole $100 worth of merchandise...
Shoplifter wanted by Lexington police after allegedly stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty
Fan wins big off of a Luke Combs scratch-off lottery ticket.
Midlands man becomes Luke Combs fan after winning $200K
South Carolina to receive $8 million in funding for Civil Rights preservation
DHEC proper skin safety