Deceased person found inside Walmart parking lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s Ferry Road.

A deceased person was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

CPD says the Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.