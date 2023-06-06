Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmates stabbed in separate incidents

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department report two inmates were stabbed during separate incidents at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said deputies were first called to the jail around 5:30 p.m. on June 4 after a 20-year-old inmate sustained injuries during a fight with another inmate in the P pod.

Officials said the inmate was treated for his injuries by medical staff at the jail, deputies were also informed of another incident that happened earlier in the day.

Investigators say an assault happened in the E pod around 1:25 p.m., the victim was a 53-year-old inmate who had been punched and stabbed during a fight with two other inmates.

Officials added he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two shanks were recovered in both incidents said deputies.

Detectives are working to determine what caused the stabbings and the investigation is ongoing.

