SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmates stabbed in separate incidents

Two inmates were stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 4.
Two inmates were stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 4.(Chris Joseph)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department report two inmates were stabbed during separate incidents at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said deputies were first called to the jail around 5:30 p.m. on June 4 after a 20-year-old inmate sustained injuries during a fight with another inmate in the P pod.

Officials said the inmate was treated for his injuries by medical staff at the jail, deputies were also informed of another incident that happened earlier in the day.

Investigators say an assault happened in the E pod around 1:25 p.m., the victim was a 53-year-old inmate who had been punched and stabbed during a fight with two other inmates.

Officials added he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two shanks were recovered in both incidents said deputies.

Detectives are working to determine what caused the stabbings and the investigation is ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Jail records show 32-year-old Jazzmen Lesston was charged with discharging a firearm into a...
Report: Sisters shoot at each other during argument

Latest News

South Carolina to receive $8 million in funding for Civil Rights preservation
DHEC proper skin safety
Juneteenth events happening in the Midlands
New preservation funds will help preserve the history of African Americans in South Carolina.
South Carolina receiving $8 Million in national park service Civil Rights grants