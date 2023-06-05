SkyView
Watch live: Governor Henry McMaster’s annual statewide hurricane preparation tour

The governor will visit Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort counties to highlight the beginning of hurricane season.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor McMaster along with emergency management officials will visit emergency operation centers along the coast in preparation for the 2023 hurricane season.

Officials say the governor will visit Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort counties to highlight the beginning of hurricane season and what South Carolinians across the state need to know as they prepare for what NOAA has forecasted will be a “near-normal” hurricane season.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

