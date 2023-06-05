SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation

South Carolina Department of Mental Health
South Carolina Department of Mental Health(https://scdmh.net/)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina public safety officer with the state Department of Mental Health was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree assault and misconduct in office, authorities said.

Vincent Nocera, from West Columbia, is accused of assaulting a juvenile patient while that juvenile was being sedated at William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say.

The warrant says that several public safety officers, including Nocera, were helping hold down a juvenile patient while they were being sedated. When the officers released the patient they began to kick.

“Vincent Nocera used excessive force and delivered four closed-fist punches to the calf-region ... of the juvenile patient,” the warrant says.

Vincent Nocera
Vincent Nocera(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Nearby officers shoved Nocera to the ground to prevent him from harming the patient, the warrant from SLED says.

The warrant claims Nocera — who served as a police officer in Cayce and Camden — also screamed obscenities at the juvenile.

The incident was caught on body camera video, according to the warrant.

Nocera was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 2. He has since been released, according to jail records.

Nocera previously worked for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health in 2021 for a year before leaving to work as an officer in Camden. He returned to the SCDMH and worked for only two weeks before he was terminated, according to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church

Latest News

The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on bringing down 23 blighted buildings in...
Columbia eyes 23 properties for blight demolition
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are warming up this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol
3 people killed in separate traffic accidents across region
Deputies say Pearson was later found by a good samaritan who called 911.
Missing Richland County woman found safe