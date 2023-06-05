SkyView
Sumter County School District providing free meals for children this summer

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County School District will once again be providing free meals for any child 18 years or younger through the district’s Seamless Summer Option.

District administration says from June 5 - July 13, meals will be available for children Monday-Thursday at school sites throughout the district.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. all meals must be eaten on-site adds district administration.

Officials said the following meals are what is being served:

  • Breakfast meals consist of one serving of fluid 1% or nonfat milk, one serving of a vegetable or fruit or full-strength juice, and one serving of grain or bread.
  • Hot or cold lunch meals consist of one serving of fluid 1% or nonfat milk, one serving of grain, one serving of meat/meat alternate, one serving of fruit, and one serving of vegetable.
  • Snack meals consist of two food items from two different food components. Food components are 1% or nonfat milk, vegetable or fruit, grain, and meat/ meat alternate.
  • Food pans, serving utensils, napkins, gloves, condiments, and food transporting containers will be provided.

For more information visit the Sumter County School District website.

