SCforED organization to indefinitely pause direct advocacy efforts

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina teacher advocacy group has made the decision to indefinitely pause many of its direct advocacy efforts.

SCforEd released a statement on social media announcing how the group will no longer be organizing events, consistently posting on social media, updating the website, or responding to emails/direct inquiries.

Officials with the organization said the change comes to prevent further burnout from the team of volunteer educators, and that solidarity cannot be done alone.

SCforEd was a group that led the walkout of thousands of teachers and supporters at the State House in 2019 and was founded by 2022 Democratic Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

