SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC gas prices continue climb while national average falls

South Carolina drivers continued to see increasing gas prices over the past week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina drivers continued to see increasing gas prices over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas went up 1.1 cents in the Palmetto State and sits at $3.15 putting prices 1.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.28 lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.83 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $2.98 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 3.9 cents to $3.51. The national average is down 1.7 cents from a month ago and stands at $1.34 per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 3.4 cents over the past week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporary rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
A crash had blocked all lanes on I-20 eastbound and drivers were advised to use caution.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after Hazmat spill on I-20 in Columbia
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County
The Chapin Police Department located 10-year-old Lyiah after she went missing on Monday, June 5.
Missing 10-year-old Chapin girl found safe
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church

Latest News

The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on bringing down 23 blighted buildings in...
Columbia eyes 23 properties for blight demolition
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps are warming up this week
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Warrants: Former SC mental health officer punched juvenile during sedation
South Carolina Highway Patrol
3 people killed in separate traffic accidents across region
Deputies say Pearson was later found by a good samaritan who called 911.
Missing Richland County woman found safe