Richland County School District One providing free meals to children this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One will once again be providing free meals for any child 18 years or younger through the district’s Seamless Summer Option.

District administration says from June 5 - July 20, meals will be available for children Monday-Thursday at 27 school sites throughout the district.

Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and all meals must be eaten on-site adds district administration.

The free meals are possible through the federally-funded Seamless Summer Option according to officials, students participating in Richland One’s Summer SOAR programs and camps will be fed at one of the 27 locations.

The district administration said children will be fed regardless of their school district attendance zone.

However, officials said non-program participants are encouraged to receive their meals at one of the four sites listed below, but they will be able to receive meals at any of the other locations:

· Carver-Lyon Elementary School - 2100 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC 29204

· St. Andrews Middle School - 1231 Bluefield Road, Columbia, SC 29210

· Eau Claire High School - 4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

· Lower Richland High School - 2615 Lower Richland Blvd, Hopkins, SC 29061

For more information on the Summer Seamless Option, you can visit the Richland County School District One website.

