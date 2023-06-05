SkyView
Richland County deputies searching for vulnerable adult

Family members say Ms. Pearson has a medical condition that makes it important to find her in a timely manner.
Richland County deputies are searching for Ms. Shirley Pearson who went missing during the morning of June 5.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 86-year-old Shirley Pearson was last seen by family members around 10:30 a.m. on June 5 at her home on the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane.

Family members say Ms. Pearson has a medical condition that makes it important to find her in a timely manner.

Ms. Pearson was last seen wearing a blue jean skirt and carrying a large green purse according to detectives. Ms. Pearson is 5′3″, approximately 150 pounds, and has white hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or have seen her, please call 911.

