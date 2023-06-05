Richland County deputies searching for vulnerable adult

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 86-year-old Shirley Pearson was last seen by family members around 10:30 a.m. on June 5 at her home on the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane.

Family members say Ms. Pearson has a medical condition that makes it important to find her in a timely manner.

Ms. Pearson was last seen wearing a blue jean skirt and carrying a large green purse according to detectives. Ms. Pearson is 5′3″, approximately 150 pounds, and has white hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or have seen her, please call 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.