One dead after truck overturns in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report one person is dead after the truck they were in overturned in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Fort Motte Road near Dillon Court on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Patrol officials say the operator was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck traveling south on Fort Motte Road when the driver lost control of the truck, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Authorities said the driver died on the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.