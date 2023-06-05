SkyView
One dead after truck overturns in Orangeburg County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report one person is dead after the truck they were in overturned in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Fort Motte Road near Dillon Court on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Patrol officials say the operator was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck traveling south on Fort Motte Road when the driver lost control of the truck, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Authorities said the driver died on the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

