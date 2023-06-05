SkyView
One dead after crash in Richland County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report one person is dead after a collision in Richland County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Interstate 20 near Exit 74. A driver of a 2016 Jeep was traveling east on Interstate 20 when it crashed into the driver of a motorcycle that was merging onto the interstate.

The motorcyclist was later taken to the hospital where he died because of his injuries.

The other driver was not injured say highway patrol and the collision is still under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

