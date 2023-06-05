SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to be welcomed to the White House by President Joe Biden on Monday.

This is Kansas City’s third Super Bowl win but first White House visit. The Chiefs also won the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the 2019 season but were unable to attend a ceremony due to COVID restrictions, and they also won a championship in 1969.

The franchise also may take the opportunity to remember Norma Hunt, team founder Lamar Hunt’s wife. Her family announced Sunday that she had died at the age of 85.

Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs finished the 2022 season 14-3 and the top seed in the AFC. They overcame a first half deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tributes continue to pour in for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was gunned down this...
“He’s more than a hashtag:” Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s principal says his legacy of light will live on
Identical quadruplets graduated from Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
Identical quadruplets graduate from Chapin-area high school
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Upstate youth pastor accused of videoing girls in shower at church
Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Kiarrah Mickens.
Sumter Police searching for missing girl last seen early Sunday morning
One person dead after Richland County crash
One dead after crash in Richland County

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused
False Recognition: How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused