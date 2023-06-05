FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A seasonable week of June settles in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will remain in the low 80s today, but are slated to spike towards the upper 80s over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Monday is shaping up to be a pleasant June day, with below average highs in the lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are heating back up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs nearing 90 degrees.

A couple strong stray storms are possible Monday night through Wednesday each afternoon/evening, so keep eyes on the sky.

Best chance for rain this week is Thursday afternoon/evening as a front passes through the region.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Partly cloudy skies return for our Monday with highs just below seasonable levels in the lower 80s today.

A weak upper level wave could fire up a couple isolated showers/storms tonight, but that isn’t likely.

We’ll be back to the summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will also be on the rise for both days, leading to the slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms each afternoon. Those storms could become strong!

Our next front then arrives Thursday afternoon/evening giving us a better chance for scattered showers/storms.

Drier weather and sunshine returns Friday & Saturday!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance for a late stray storm.

Tuesday: Times of sun and clouds with a few spotty p.m. storms possible. Hotter with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the slight chance for an afternoon storm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again.

Thursday: Partly cloudy early with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-80s.

